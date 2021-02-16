RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Elks Lodge #872 will host a breast cancer benefit in a show of community support for one of its employees Friday.
The fish fry benefit will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last until they sell out. Dine in or takeout is available, but takeout is preferred due to limited seating. Spaghetti and meatballs will also be available if the fish dinners sell out. Many basket raffles will be available, according to Secretary Mamie Mader.
Katie Harvey is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer, said Mader.
“The Ridgway Elks Lodge is my second family, and I’m blessed to live in such a great community comprised of compassionate and giving friends who pull together and support one another,” Harvey said of the benefit.
“It’s time to give back to one of our own,” says the Ridgway Elks Lodge event flyer. “All funds raised will help with medical bills and expenses.”
Some raffle prizes will include a Yeti cooler package, lottery-ticket tree, locally-made cherry coat rack, asphalt sealcoat package, Corkcickle cooler package and YMCA membership, in addition to 50 basket-raffle items, said Mader.
Call the Elks at 814-773-5025 to pre-order or for details.