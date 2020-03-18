RIDGWAY — Amid the coronavirus crisis, a Ridgway family has stepped up to spread compassion and empathy by working to ensure no one goes hungry.
Natalie Aiello of Ridgway and her children have started “Hickory Street Lunch Stop,” outside of their home in the west end, offering a refrigerator and bins full of items like lunchables, string cheese, juice, chips, apples, crackers, soup, peanut butter and jelly and bread and macaroni and cheese.
The idea for this, Aiello said, came after she saw a Facebook post from a friend offering to go shopping for people in need.
“I think most of it stemmed from the kids being out of school, and the worry that some kids rely on the school lunches,” she said. “We didn’t want any families to feel they will go without. It was happening at the same time that the schools were planning to provide meals, but we still felt the effort would be helpful to communities, for anyone who needs a lunch.”
By “we,” Aiello says she means she and her family and all of the people in the community who have donated items and shared information about Hickory Street Lunch Stop, a community effort.
Those who want to donate can reach out to Aiello on Facebook, or just stop at the house on Hickory Street and fill up the bins, she said. If a donation will not fit in the bin, the person is encouraged to leave it there anyway. Aiello can also pick up donations for those who aren’t comfortable stopping by.
“This is the least we can do,” she said. “There is so much fear and anxiety that surrounds the idea of being confined because of this virus. This not only takes some of the anxiety away from individuals who need food, but it helps to spread love and kindness in a very challenging time.
Although the bins on Aiello’s porch have been filling with donations, those who stop by are asked to be considerate and only take items they need, so there is enough for everyone.
“There are so many people who have giving hearts, and we should share our compassion and empathy, instead of fear and anger,” she said.
For more information, visit Hickory Street Lunch Stop on Facebook.