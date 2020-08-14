RIDGWAY — Despite the new guidelines in place due to COVID-19, the Ridgway Farmers Market, which returned to St. Leo’s parking lot in Ridgway June 23, is continuing to grow.
On the first Tuesday in August, it welcomed nine vendors out of the 12 scheduled, said Organizer Shirley Brooks.
“Most of the customers are wearing masks,” she said. “Sales were good for everyone.”
The farmers market has been a Ridgway tradition for several years, Brooks says, and gives people who would like to get out and about something to do.
Brooks also makes masks herself, and has sold 35, with plans to make more.
Although Brooks has offered to deliver products, she has not had anyone who requested that service yet.
“Things could change, though, as COVID-19 is growing in our area,” she noted. “So, the option is still open for delivery.”
There is also the option of someone driving through and receiving items through their car window, or a vendor can place them in the trunk.
More vendors who produce locally-grown products such as canned foods, baked goods, crafts or soaps are welcome to sign up, Brooks said. The cost is $35 for the season.
Brooks, who sells homegrown vegetables and organic products, is also participating in The Summit Fireside Lodge and Grill’s newly-initiated vendor market on Fridays. The market is open to other vendors Saturdays and Sundays.
The market is held from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday. Those interested in participating can contact Brooks through the market’s Facebook page, by phone at 814-772-1305 or by email at brooks2121@hotmail.com.