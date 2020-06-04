RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Farmers Market, a tradition in the Elk County community for many years, will return to St. Leo’s parking lot in Ridgway June 23.
Manager Shirley Brooks said the market starts toward the end of June each year, giving gardeners enough time to grow their products, and takes place every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m.
Brooks sells all organic and homegrown vegetables, and grew her garden to be bigger this year, she says.
Things will be different at the market due to coronavirus pandemic guidelines, Brooks adds. A six-foot distance will be maintained between stands and people. Buyers will be able to bag their own products to limit contact, and must purchase the items they touch. Hand sanitizer will be recommended for each table, and no sampling will be permitted.
Another addition is the Ridgway Farmer’s Market Facebook page, where Brooks says she has been keeping people updated with CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines. People will also be able to order products in advance through the Facebook page, and can pick them up between 2-3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Brooks has been making masks and will be selling them for $5. She also aims to give people advice on how to cook certain things or prepare food safely.
“We are going to allow a drive-thru if people feel safer,” Brooks said. “I am more than willing to deliver in our area, after 6 p.m.”
The Ridgway Farmer’s Market has lost a couple of vendors this year, due to the guidelines. More vendors who produce locally-grown products such as canned foods, baked goods, crafts or soaps are welcome to sign up, Brooks said. The cost is $35 for the season.
“It can be anything you have your hand in,” she said.
Brooks said she feels the people of Ridgway and surrounding areas enjoy supporting the farmer’s market, as well as local farmers in general.
Those interested in participating can contact Brooks through the market’s Facebook page, by phone at 814-772-1305 or by email at brooks2121@hotmail.com.