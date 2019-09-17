RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary will host a unique fundraiser that both gives back to the community and benefits the department.
A “huge benefit grocery and merchandise sale” will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at the North Broad Street fire hall in Ridgway.
Vice President Kathy Dahler said this is the first auction the Auxiliary has held. When she and her husband went to a food auction in Phillipsburg, they decided to bring the idea back to the RFD.
Dahler said there will be several frozen foods available for bid, including items like burgers, onion rings and mushrooms, and snacks like potato chips.
Items such as Kleenex, toilet paper, cleaning products and other paper products will also be auctioned.
The auction not only raises funds for the RFD, Dahler says, but it helps people save on their weekly grocery budget, offering affordable items upon which the public may bid.
These are things people actually need, Dahler said, which makes the auction unique.
“We are just trying to help the people — not just in Ridgway, but anywhere,” she said. “It gets everybody together and helps less fortunate people.”
It’s also a way for the RFD to give back to its community and surrounding areas, Dahler said.
The Auxiliary will also host a “gift certificate bingo” event at the fire hall Nov. 9, giving people the chance to win $150 worth of gift certificates in each game.
There is also a “freezer full of meat” raffle, Dahler added. The RFD is selling a thousand chances for someone to receive a freezer with 210 pounds of a variety of meats in it. The winner will be drawn Nov. 9.
For more information, call 717-634-4535.