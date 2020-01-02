RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Fire Department thanks its members for their efforts by hosting a January event each year.
The RFD’s Firemen’s Ball will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 18, bringing firemen and their wives together, as well as other fire chiefs from the St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Wilcox areas, said Chief Scott Pontious.
The event also welcomes officials such as Ridgway Mayor Guillermo Udarbe, U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, Ridgway Borough Council members and retired RFD members, Pontious said.
“It’s the fire department’s way of a give back to the guys that help me out year round,” Pontious said. “Everybody looks forward to it.”
Pontious says he also gets all of the firemen and their wives a gift each year.
“It’s something just to say ‘thanks’ from me,” he said.
The RFD’s next fundraiser is the annual Gun Bash, scheduled for April 4 from 4-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the RFD Equipment Fund and support the firemen and their efforts. Tickets will be sold at the door.