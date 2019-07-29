RIDGWAY — An Elk County tradition offering mechanical rides, candy apples, parade floats and firemen’s fries took over the Ridgway community last week.
The annual Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival lasted all week long, with the Main Street parade finale Saturday.
“The Moore Brothers” performed Monday, and the pet parade was Tuesday’s special event. New to the firemen’s celebration this year was the return of “Battle of the Barrel,” which lined Main Street with spectators Wednesday evening.
The special olympics matinee was held Thursday, followed by the fireworks display. A matinee and mountain-bike giveaway was held Friday.
The Ridgway Firemen’s Parade welcomed more than 40 floats put together by local organizations and businesses, said Brice McKay of the Ridgway Fire Department.
Not only do people enjoy dressing up and decorating their float or vehicle, McKay said, but it’s a way for them to spread the word about their cause.
Carnival and parade week is a community celebration and means of support for local fire departments, McKay said, when many are struggling to gain volunteers.
“The whole carnival really helps,” McKay said. It shows how much of a bond we all have. We are all out to help the community.”