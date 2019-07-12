RIDGWAY — The annual Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival, an Elk County tradition to which the community looks forward each year, will sound its alarm starting July 22.
There are some differences in this year’s festivities, said Brice McKay of the Ridgway Fire Department. Firemen’s booths will be open Monday, but there will be no bingo or rides on the first day of the carnival. “The Moore Brothers” will perform at 7 p.m.
Tuesday is the pet parade, inviting families and children to bring their dressed-up dogs and show them off, McKay said. Those who participate get a strip of carnival tickets.
The special olympics matinee will be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday. A fireworks display is set for 10 p.m. Back by popular demand, the “Battle of the Barrel” firemen’s competition will return Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
A matinee will also be held Friday from 1-5 p.m. Nightly drawings and a mountain-bike giveaway will be held at midnight.
The Ridgway Firemen’s Parade will take place Saturday, July 27. Anywhere from 50-100 organizations typically participate in the RFP, McKay said.
“It’s free advertisement for any local business or organization,” he said. “They can put a float together with their logo on it, or use a car or jeep. Coming out with an elaborate float or a dressed-up truck shows people that their business is there.”
The RFD has been fortunate in gaining some young volunteers in recent years, McKay said, but many fire departments are struggling to have enough help.
“The whole carnival really helps,” McKay said. “If someone is interested in being a fireman, it shows how much of a bond we all have. We are all out to help the community. It’s a way to increase volunteers.”
Line-up for the parade, which starts at 4 p.m., will start at the end of Gillis Avenue. Groups and organizations are encouraged to participate. Sign up online at www.rfd4.org or call 814-594-6226.