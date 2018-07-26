RIDGWAY — An annual community tradition and Ridgway Fire Department effort is under way in Elk County this week.
This week has been the 85th annual Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival, and the celebration’s finale will take place on Saturday.
RFD Second Lt. Brice McKay said the parade is the perfect way to end a successful and enjoyable week.
“It’s a great way for the community to see local organizations and businesses,” he said. “It’s free promoting for everyone, and it’s a way for us to thank everyone for all their support throughout the year.”
The parade has a mass amount of support, with all local fire departments participating to local car garages and vacation Bible schools, McKay said.
The funds that come in through these annual events help the RFD purchase things like essential protective equipment.
The parade will march down Main Street in Ridgway at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The RFD has about 166 all-volunteer members, operating from four stations, according to its website.
Many people talk about the carnival all year and the tasty food it offers, like hot sausauge, firemen’s pizza and firemen’s fries, McKay said.
The fire deparment provides its own games for youth, such as the goldfish game, dime pitch and ring toss.
“These kids could join the fire department one day, so it’s important to interact with community youth,” McKay said in a previous Courier Express article. “In the whole country, fire departments are struggling for volunteers. There is a lot of help needed, but not a lot of help.”
The goal is typically for the parade to have 100 participants, and last year reached almost that.
The parade is judged by two professional judges who score the entrants on the national standards for parades, according to a previous Courier Express article. It’s the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raising between $30,000 to $80,000.
The Ridgway Fire Department is asking the public to “fill the streets with support” at the 85th Firemen’s Parade.
Any business or organizaiton is welcome to join in the parade. Visit www.rfd4.org and click on “parade information” at the top to sign up.
