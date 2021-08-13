RIDGWAY — After the 2020 cancellation because of COVID-19, the renowned Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival is sounding sirens for the return of its largest fundraiser of the year.
The carnival, in its 88th year, will kick off with the firemen’s booths opening from 6-10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. A “karate demonstration” will take place at 6 p.m., followed by open mic at 7 p.m., according to the carnival schedule. There will be no rides or bingo on Monday evening.
Engine 42’s 2nd Lt. Brice McKay said this event is the department’s way of showing support to the area.
“I believe it’s essential to show everyone how much we appreciate their support,” he said.
Unfortunately, the Ridgway Firemen’s Parade that usually consumes main street will not take place this year, said McKay. But, being able to host the carnival itself again is definitely a plus.
“It’s important to get the carnival back to help lift the spirits of our town and community,” McKay said.
Many look forward to the carnival year-round, said McKay, and the tasty food offered at the firemen’s booths, like firemen’s fries, pizza and hot sausage.
New to the carnival this year, instead of doing the big cash ticket, the RFD will be offering nightly 50/50 raffles and different nightly drawings, including prizes like a smart TV, pistol, camping pack, gift certificates, gun safe and others.
Despite not hosting the carnival in 2020, McKay said there were alternate ways the RFD was able to compensate for funds lost, thanks to the community’s generosity.
“We were fortunate to have quite a few local organizations make very generous donations to us this year,” he said.
The RFD also brought back its regular bingo, McKay said.
Other festivities scheduled include:
- Tuesday, Aug. 17 – carnival open from 6-10 p.m.; pet parade at 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 18 – carnival open from 6-10 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 19 – carnival open from 6-10 p.m.; special olympics from 1-3 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 20 – 1-5 p.m. matinee; carnival open from 6-11 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 21 – carnival open from 3-11 p.m.
