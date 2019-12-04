RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Heritage Council recently announced it will publish a book on the history of the Hyde-Murphy Company.
Local historians Bob Imhof and Dale Fox are coordinating the effort with local author Dennis McGeehin, who is known for his “America Through Time” history-book series. “This is not just a Ridgway story,” said Fox. “It is not just an Elk County story. It is a national story.”
Established in Ridgway in 1884 by Joseph S. Hyde and Walter P. Murphy, the company became a leading manufacturer of architectural millwork in the eastern United States and beyond. Homes and businesses in Ridgway’s “Lily of the Valley” National Historic Register District retain examples of the work of the firm, as do many locations in St. Marys, Johnsonburg and other communities throughout the region.
While the manufacturing complex located along Race Street is long gone, the firm’s office building still stands on the opposite side of the street. The personal stories of the individuals who left this legacy will be told in the book, a spokesman said.
The RHC encourages residents with interesting information, artifacts, personal memories or photographs about and of the company and its founders to send an email to hydemurphy@yahoo.com.
The team also encourages local home and business owners with significant examples of the woodwork of the firm, and who would allow it to be photographed, to contact the team. Volunteer photographers are also being recruited.