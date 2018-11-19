RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area High School is looking at the possibility of pre-apprenticeship programs to provide students with future employment opportunities.
As part of his report submitted to the Ridgway Area School District Governing Board Nov. 14, high school Principal Brice Benson highlighted the programs as part of the school’s search for “opportunities for students to transition to local jobs seamlessly after graduation.”
“One potential avenue includes a pre-apprenticeship model,” the report states. “Registered apprenticeship programs include up to 4 year programs that are designed to train individuals for skilled trades. These programs include guaranteed incremental wage increases.”
The report cites local demand for manufacturing tradespeople such as CNC operators, die setters and machinists.
“The guidelines for these new state-subsidized programs are in process,” the report notes.
An agreement between the district and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for student teachers was approved by the board.
End of season reports for the golf teams were received.
Carol Olsen, Jeffrey Slattery and Brian Coder were approved as assistant wrestling coaches.
Also at the meeting, the board approved attendance of faculty at three conferences, a field trip and two out-of-district trips for band members.
