RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area Middle & High School will officially have a new principal Feb. 1.
At the meeting of the Ridgway Area School District Governing Board Tuesday, members approved hiring Thomas Podpora to fill a vacancy left by outgoing Principal Brice Benson.
Podpora was chosen from 11 applicants, seven of which were interviewed for the position.
He currently serves as assistant principal at Seneca High School, a part of the Wattsburg Area School District in the Erie area.
Podpora has also served as a middle school assistant principal, athletic director and director of activities, and has spent more than three decades as a PIAA official. He taught special education for more than 10 years.
“He brings to our district specific experience in school leadership and management, inclusion, PLN, SAP, scheduling, state testing administration, discipline, bullying prevention, teacher effectiveness supervision, and athletics,” according to information provided to staff by Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas.
Podpora is currently in the process of relocating to the district.
Benson is leaving the district for a position as principal of Smethport Area High School.
He resides in Smethport and all three of his children are enrolled in Smethport Area School District.
“Serving as Ridgway Area High Schools principal was a tremendous experience,” Benson said. “I wish the district continued success.”
During Benson’s tenure, Ridgway was named a National Blue Ribbon School for “exemplary high performance.”
“Mr. Benson did an outstanding job of maintaining high standards and expectations for both the students and staff at the middle and high school and because of that we are in an even better place than we were three-and-a-half years ago,” McMahon-Vargas said in her update to staff. “Evidence of this includes the students and faculty achievement of the National Blue Ribbon Award for Exemplary High Performance this past fall.”
