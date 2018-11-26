RIDGWAY — Dozens of children lined up for their turn to talk with Santa Friday in Ridgway.
The annual light up night drew a line of families stretching from the gazebo on the Elk County Courthouse lawn and around the sidewalk on Main and Court streets.
As Santa arrived, riding in a Ridgway Fire Department engine, faces lit up and the night commenced.
Hot cocoa was available as people waited in the freezing temperatures for their turn with the guest of honor.
