RIDGWAY — Despite dire predictions for winter weather, vendors and attendees braved the elements for the first Elk County Wilds Mountain Fest.
Dozens of vendors were on hand at the former Motion Control building on Gillis Avenue, a stage was set up for musical entertainment throughout the weekend, and a barbecue truck and chainsaw carvers were on hand outside.
Dozens of people were already in attendance Friday evening to kick off the event, which ran through Sunday.
