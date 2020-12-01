RIDGWAY — The 2020 holiday season kicked off in Ridgway over the weekend, where children enjoyed time with Santa Claus, and shoppers supported local businesses.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, who rode in via firetruck, and the elves lit up a Christmas tree under the gazebo. A Christmas tree was also featured on the Elk County Courthouse Lawn, where Elk County Foods employees handed out hot cocoa.
Ridgway Main Street Manager Theresa Bohning said Light Up Night was a great time for everyone.
“Thank you to all who helped make this a success,” she said.
On Small Business Saturday, downtown sales and specials for shoppers were offered.