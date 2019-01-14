RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Knight of Columbus is cooking up some goodwill for a good cause.
On Sunday, Jan. 20, the club will hold a spaghetti dinner beginning after 10 a.m. mass at St. Leo Magnus Church, at approximately 11 a.m. The dinner will run until sold out. For previous club benefit dinners, that has meant approximately 2 p.m.
A $9 ticket provides a meal to eat-in or take-out.
Approximately 200 advance tickets are available by contacting any KofC member. Advance tickets guarantee an available meal, while those paying the day of the event are subject to dinners running out.
“The money raised will go to the cancer ministry,” John Gangloff, who is helping organize the event, said. “Right now, we’re running on just donations.”
The ministry, dubbed Hearts for Hope but unrelated to the national organization, was founded approximately two years ago through the church by Gangloff and James Delhunty. The organization supports individuals with cancer and their loved ones.
“If we can do it, we will,” Gangloff said of the ministry’s efforts. “We’re out there if people are going through cancer. Anything we can do, anything in our power, we will.”
Gangloff noted the group puts together care baskets for those fighting cancer, provides rides to appointments and has a prayer list.
“We’ll take it (baskets) to the home, spend some time and pray with them,” he said. “We’ve done a few where we took people to Pittsburgh for the day for appointments. We’ve sent out gas cards. There’s a lot of prayer going out for these people.”
The group has also held candlelight vigils at the homes of those fighting cancer.
“We’ve done a few candlelight vigils,” Gangloff said. “We light candles and sing for them. They seem to really enjoy it. It lets them know someone is out there for them.”
Gangloff noted the group is willing to do “anything we can” to help those struggling with cancer and their families.
“Even just someone to sit with the patient so loved ones can get out of the house for awhile,” he said.
The cancer ministry meets the third Sunday of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.