RIDGWAY — From Florida, Mayor Guillermo Udarbe addressed three points of interest during Monday evening’s virtual Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
At a recent flooding and recreation committee meeting, Udarbe said the idea of Ridgway possibly having an amphitheater came up.
“It has been pushed to the side, due to having no site,” he said. “But, we are going to see about this.”
The funds for this will be provided by donations and possibly grant monies, said Udarbe. No taxpayer dollars will be used.
In recent years, Udarbe has planted cherry blossom trees throughout the borough for beautification purposes. This spring, he plans to look into planting the trees that can survive the current climate.
Another project idea of Udarbe’s, he said, is implementing the planting of memorial trees, honoring the memory of parents, families and loved ones.
Those who are interested in a memorial tree can call Udarbe at 814-594-2568 or the Ridgway Borough office at 814-776-1125.
ATVsA recent meeting of the “Ad Hoc Committee” was held March 3 to discuss the use of ATVs and snowmobiles on borough streets, and developing the tourism sector of the economy.
In attendance were three Ridgway Borough Council members, Mayor Udarbe, Manager Paul McCurdy, Code Enfocement Officer Mike Handley and Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis.
“The committee explored the many issues associated with authorizing the use of ATVs and snowmobiles on borough streets,” the meeting minutes say.
In partnership with the Elk County Riders group, it was recommended that any action be tabled until a feasibility study is provided.
Handley said it was discussed there could be a committee comprised of both township and borough members to discuss this further.