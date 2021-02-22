RIDGWAY –The Ridgway Main Street Program is being dissolved in order to focus the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce’s resources and prepare for post-COVID economic opportunities, according to a news release.
The board of directors recognizes the impact that COVID-19 has had on its community and businesses, according to a news release. Historically, the chamber collaborates with the Ridgway Steering Board to support the Ridgway Main Street Program.
There are multiple entities that support the funding of the RMSP, including Ridgway Industry Development Corp. (RIDC), Ridgway Borough, the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce, Ridgway Township, Ridgway Area School District and Ridgway Heritage Council, the release says.
With the economic stressors created by the pandemic, a lack of travel and state restrictions, very careful consideration has been given on how to move forward for the best interest of the community. The chamber is restructuring and reorganizing to better serve its members.