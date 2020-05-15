RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Main Street Program Steering Committee recently announced Theresa A. Bohning as the new program manager.
Steering Committee members include Gennaro Aiello of the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Comerce, Tom Buck of Ridgway Industrial Development Corporation, Jack Cleaver of Ridgway Heritage Council, Michael Handley of Ridgway Borough, Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy and Sarah Dickinson Pontzer of Ridgway Township. The Main Street Program is a comprehensive, community-based revitalization approach developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1980. Its mission is to pursue economic development and community revitalization utilizing historic preservation as a tool.
“We received various resumes and have taken some time to consider who would be best suited to successfully develop and execute the various responsibilities of the Ridgway Main Street Program manager,” McCurdy said.
Bohning has a Bachelor of Science degree in international business, experience working with Chamber of Commerce members, nonprofit organizations and advertising agencies, McCurdy said.
“I feel that her experience in these areas will provide her with the skills needed to work collaboratively with the various organizations in Ridgway to produce long-lasting results that will positively impact our business and residential communities,” he said.
Bohning will focus on developing strong relationships with business owners, residents, community organizations, local government officials, visitors and potential investors. She will be responsible for writing and administering grants and raising funds for the program and various non-profit organizations.
Bohning, who moved to Ridgway in 2019, said it’s the perfect place to call home.
“As a resident of Ridgway, I truly care about our community and the success of the Ridgway Main Street Program,” Bohning said. “I am very grateful that everyone involved with the program has entrusted me with this position. I am looking forward to helping develop and implement various integrated marketing programs that will positively impact our community.”