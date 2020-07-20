RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Main Street Program now has its own website to promote local revitalization, economic development and community, according to Manager Theresa Bohning.
A website is something the RMSP didn’t have previously, she said, and it has been on her “to-do” list since she was hired as manager last year. One of her goals, she said, includes heavily utilizing the web and social media.
“It’s very important to develop a professional presence for the Main Street Program, and share information about businesses and organizations,” Bohning said.
The new website featuring various aspects of Ridgway life through photo galleries, Bohning said. She is also looking to find realtors and lawyers who will have banner advertisements on some of these pages.
“I identified an immediate need to have a website that would feature information about Ridgway, the local business community and our residential community,” Bohning said. “I anticipate that the website will be a valuable asset for visitors, future residents of Ridgway and prospective business investors.”
The website also features a new blog, which will feature various activities, events, news and more, Bohning said, as well as a media page for press releases.
“We can share interesting information and stories about the region from various perspectives,” she said.
Becoming a new Ridgway resident herself around one year ago, it has been part of Bohning’s mission to be a “guide” and help new residents and visitors navigate their way through town, she said. The page also dedicates a tab to the Welcome Center on Main Street, full of resources for locals and tourists.
The Ridgway Main Street Program, working alongside many organizations such as the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce, Ridgway Borough and Ridgway Township, Ridgway Heritage Council and the Industrial Development Corporation and others, has a mission to promote revitalization and economic development, while also preserving history, according to the new website.
For more information, visit www.ridgwaymainstreetprogram.com. Follow the Ridgway Main Street Program on Facebook or Instagram for updates.