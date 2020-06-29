RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man charged with allegedly attempting to strangle a woman waived his preliminary hearing last week.
Frederick Michael Moore, 21, of Ridgway, is charged with strangulation, a felony in the second degree, indecent assault, simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 15.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department received a phone call about crying, yelling and loud crashing nosies coming from a 114 N. Broad St. apartment June 15. Officers responded, where the victim answered the door, crying. She pointed to her neck where there was reportedly visible bruising. She told police Moore was also in the apartment with her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim reportedly said Moore choked her several times, causing her breathing to be impeded for three seconds each time, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Sometime prior to the incident, the victim said she and Moore were in an intimate relationship. She went on to say he allegedly grabbed her and slammed her onto the bed.
Moore allegedly made incriminating statements when interviewed by police at the station.
Moore is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $20,000. He will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.