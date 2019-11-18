ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man accused of hitting his girlfriend inside a St. Marys Sheetz store Oct. 28 waived his preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Tuesday.
Justin Anthony Dalton, 28, of Ridgway, is charged with resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to records at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 28.
The City of St. Marys Police Department responded to the Sheetz on South Michael Street Oct. 28 following reports of a man who allegedly struck a woman inside the store, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Dalton was reportedly observed standing next to the woman when police attempted to arrest him. A struggle followed, reportedly requiring police to use physical force with Dalton, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Once Dalton was under arrest, police spoke with the victim, who confirmed Dalton struck her across the face after smashing the food she was eating. Police reportedly observed redness and swelling under her left eye.
Four witnesses reportedly confirmed that Dalton struck the victim.
Dalton is scheduled to be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 9. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.