ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man is facing charges after he allegedly lied about his criminal background when attempting to purchase a firearm.
Jerry Lavelle Roache, 48, of Ridgway, is charged with making a materially false written statement when attempting to purchase a firearm, making a false statement under penalty and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 13.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received information from Pennsylvania State Police’s firearms division, requesting an investigation on Roache, Feb. 5. Roache reportedly went into Dunham’s Sports store at 863 S. St. Marys St. Oct. 25, 2018, attempting to purchase a firearm, but was denied in doing so, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He marked “No” on the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) 4473 form, which was allegedly a lie.
Between Aug. 18, 1999 and Nov. 7, 2001, Roache was arraigned on charges of possession of cocaine in Massachusetts, so he should have checked “Yes” on the ATF 4473 form, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Roache’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 17 at Jacob’s office.