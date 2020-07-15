DuBOIS — A Ridgway man accused of possessing a sawed-off firearm waived his preliminary hearing last week before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
Storm Michael Armagost, 24, is charged with possession of firearm prohibited, a felony in the second degree, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, repairing or selling an offensive weapon, driving while operator privileges are suspended or revoked and carrying a loaded weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed at Ford’s office on June 23.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at 11:42 p.m. June 22, Sandy Township Police responded to an incident in Treasure Lake when another township officer called them and advised of a silver Chevrolet Spark that had pulled into Snappy’s parking lot which the owner of the vehicle had multiple outstanding warrants. The police canceled the response to the lake as other officers had already cleared the scene.
The affidavit stated that the officers traveled back to Snappy’s and located the above vehicle and a man pumping gas. In the middle of confirming the warrants, the man entered the vehicle and drove northbound on the Bee Line Highway. The police initiated a traffic stop on the Bee Line Highway near Hungry Hollow Road once the warrants were confirmed.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Armagost, whose driver’s license was reportedly suspended. He was allegedly borrowing the vehicle from his cousin, the affidavit said. One confirmed warrant showed that it was through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department and the other was through the DuBois City Police for driving while suspended or revoked. Clearfield County 911 was called to confirm the warrant and it was requested that Armagost be transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
After Armagost was placed in the rear of the patrol vehicle, the police received Armagost’s permission to move the vehicle from the road. In doing so, the police reportedly saw several baggies, commonly used for packaging drugs, in the door and on the floor. The police moved the seat backs so they moved the seat back and noticed a small bluish purple bag with a zipper on it, along with a large knife.
The police opened the zipper bag and found a large amount of crystal-like substance which was believed to be suspected methamphetamine. There were reportedly eight bags total weighing 29.7 grams, the affidavit stated.
A search of the back seat reportedly found a duffel bag containing a sawed-off Savage model 24 over and under .22 caliber/.410 cal firearm. The firearm was reportedly loaded with one .22 caliber round and one .410 round with the hammer cocked back. There was no serial number on the firearm and it was a 1950s model, which was prior to the firearms act, according to the affidavit. Also in the bag was a roll of duct tape, a skeleton mask, fox racing gloves, a red pleather bag containing numerous packaging baggies, a black scale and three .410 round and 3 .22 rounds, police reported.
Armagost reportedly refused to speak about the firearm or the suspected methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
A review of the criminal history showed that Armagost had been convicted of a contraband charge in 2017 which now prohibits him from possessing firearms.
Armagost is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000. He will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 5 in the Annex Courthouse.