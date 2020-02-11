RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man accused of raping and attempting to strangle his former girlfriend is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Dade Zander Bullers, 21, of Ridgway, is charged with rape, strangulation, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, all felonies, and indecent assault without consent, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 31.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department received information from Childline — a counseling service for children and youth — that a 17-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by Bullers.
When police spoke with the victim, she reportedly said she was at a West Cardott Street residence in Ridgway Sept. 26, 2019, where her boyfriend at the time, Bullers, was living. The victim said she and Bullers were snuggling and watching television when he allegedly got on top of her and told her he wanted to have sex with her, to which she reportedly said “No.” When she tried to get off of the bed, Bullers reportedly restrained her and put his right hand around her neck as he allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim told police she continuously told him “No.”
When Bullers was interviewed at the Ridgway Borough Police station Jan. 23, he reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting the victim and holding her by the throat.
Bullers’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Martin’s office.