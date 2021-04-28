RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing charges after he allegedly stole items from Sheetz and then repeatedly tried to escape police custody.
Joshua Michael Hanes, 31, of Ridgway, is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, escaping, also a felony in the third degree, a second-degree resisting arrest misdemeanor, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and harassment. Bail is set at $20,000.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department was dispatched to North Broad Street April 17 for reports of retail theft at Sheetz. The supervisor told police Hanes allegedly removed several drinks from the cooler and left the store without paying. She provided police with a video which depicted this.
Police contacted Elk County Office of Emergency Services and requested Hanes’ criminal history. He reportedly has two prior retail theft convictions. While speaking with the dispatcher, the officer was approached by a woman who said that Hanes had threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and she feared for her life.
Police made contact with Hanes at his apartment, where he allegedly attempted to run into the bathroom when placed under arrest. While trying to detain Hanes, he continuously resisted arrest, according to the affidavit of probable cause. After a long struggle, Hanes was detained, but while being escorted from the building, continued to resist, scream and run away.
While being escorted from the police car, Hanes allegedly attempted to flee from police again. He continued to resist arrest while being placed in the holding cell, reportedly running an officer into the wall. When police entered the cell to give Hanes a glass of water, he allegedly bolted out of the cell and out onto the front porch, where he was quickly apprehended once again, according to the affidavit of probable cause.