JOHNSONBURG — Two Ridgway men have been jailed on felony charges after one was accused of sexually assaulting a boy he babysat throughout a two-year period.
Christopher Michael Dinger, 29, of Ridgway, is charged with deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault and corruption of minors — all felonies — indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old and indecent exposure misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 19.
Brandon Allen Seabolt, 33, of Ridgway, is also charged with corruption of minors, a third-degree felony, and indecent exposure.
Ridgway-based State Police report the incident occurred when Dinger babysat the victim at his residence on Legion Avenue from July 2017 through April 2019. During an interview with the Children Advocacy Center in Clearfield Jan. 16, the victim said while Dinger and Seabolt babysat him, Dinger allegedly forced him to perform oral sex on him. Dinger allegedly also performed oral sex on the victim.
The victim also claimed he, Dinger and Seabolt would be naked on the bed together, and “bad touches” would happen in the bedroom at night and in the mornings, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police interviewed Seabolt Jan. 19 and Seabolt reportedly told them that although the two men walked around unclothed, he never touched the victim. However, Seabolt reportedly said he saw Dinger touch the victim’s private area once. He also claimed to wake up next to Dinger and the victim, who were both naked, and said he has been “worried for a while” that Dinger was doing something inappropriate to the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Dinger allegedly told police he and Seabolt walked around naked, but he never touched the victim’s private area on purpose, and it could have happened from “wrestling around” naked. He also denied engaging in oral sex with the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Dinger is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 5.
Seabolt is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail and will face his preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 5.