RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs.
Troy Alexander Smith, 30, of Ridgway, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 3.
A Ridgway Borough Police Department officer was driving through the Sheetz parking lot April 17 when they reportedly saw a man, identified as Smith, who was recently reported to police for harassing a Fuel On female employee via text message, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The officer parked the vehicle next to Smith’s car, without activating emergency lighting or the siren, exiting the vehicle and introducing himself as a RBPD officer.
When speaking with Smith about the incident, he reportedly said he didn’t realize he was harassing the woman, but that he would stop. The officer allegedly observed two glass vials on the center console, one with white residue. Smith agreed to show the officer the vial, which he suspected contained methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Smith agreed for police to search his vehicle. He also had a pistol in his right rear jean pocket, which he has a concealed carry permit for. Smith also removed a green glass pipe and burnt glass pipe with white residue from his front jean pocket. Upon searching Smith’s coin pocket of his jeans, the officer allegedly found a small plastic wrapper of methamphetamine.
In Smith’s left jean pocket, police also allegedly found a pill container with a Suboxone pill, a schedule-three controlled substance, as well as marijuana in his hoodie pocket, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A search of the vehicle also resulted in the seizure of a used hypodermic needle.
Smith’s preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. May 26.