RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing drug charges after methamphetamine and paraphernalia were allegedly seized during a traffic stop.
William James Thompson, 46, of Ridgway, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 26.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a red PT Cruiser that reportedly did not have an inspection sticker displayed Sept. 23. The driver was found to allegedly be in possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. The passenger, Thompson, was asked to step out of the car and sit on the curb, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On the floorboard of the passenger’s side, police allegedly found a sandwich bag with a white crystal-like substance, which later tested positive for six grams of methamphetamine. Police also allegedly discovered a scale, glass pipe with residue, $478 and three plastic bags with a white crystal-like substance.
Thompson’s bail is set at $3,000. He waived his preliminary hearing Nov. 24 at Jacob’s office.