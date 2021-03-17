RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed on charges after he allegedly choked a woman and struck her in the head with an aluminum can.
Steven Lee Gnan Jr., 41, of Ridgway, is charged with strangulation, a felony in the second degree, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office March 9.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department was dispatched to Penn Avenue for a domestic dispute March 9. Police met with the victim, who told police her and Gnan began arguing.
The victim told police Gnan allegedly lunged at her while she was sitting on the recliner, held her down by her neck and began to choke her, according to the affidavit of probable cause, for about a minute or two. She told police she was having trouble breathing, grabbing Gnan by his beard and pulling on it. He allegedly grabbed an energy drink can and struck her in the side of the head with it, spilling it all over her face and hair. The woman grabbed her cell phone, and Gnan allegedly fled the residence.
Police reportedly saw red marks on the side of the victim’s neck. Her right ear was slightly red, and police saw a small, dime-size bruise in front of her right ear, consistent with being struck by an aluminum can, according to the affidavit of probable cause. They also reportedly saw a crushed energy drink on the floor.
Gnan is confined in the Elk County Jail in leu of $10,000 bail.