RIDGWAY — A 30-year-old man has been jailed on felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Ridgway couple after escaping from Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois.
Timothy Charles Bender, 30, of Ridgway, is charged with aggravated assault – attempts to cause or body injury with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; burglary, a felony in the first degree; receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony; criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; two misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats; four counts of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; recklessly endangering another person, also a second-degree misdemeanor; two misdemeanor counts of stalking and one misdemeanor count of possession of a prohibited firearm. Bender was also cited for criminal mischief by damaging property and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin's office April 10.
According to Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway, officers were dispatched to a Montmorenci Road residence on April 10 for a report of shots fired by Bender, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When police arrived on scene, they were unable to locate Bender. The two victims, a 74-year-old man and 74-year-old woman who are known to Bender, were with Ridgway Borough Police officers, and then transported to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment.
The man told police he heard pounding on the kitchen door and then pounding on the front door of the residence, so he called 911. He then heard a shot fired outside. The man told police that Bender was then in their bedroom carrying an AK-47 and a black pistol, which he allegedly threatened and hit him with, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman reportedly tried to escape through the front door when Bender allegedly pushed her down and struck her. The man also told police he thought Bender was going to kill him, as he allegedly pointed the AK-47 at him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Bender also allegedly shot at the man's phone sitting on the table, putting a hole in it.
During an interview with police April 10, the woman said she tried to get away when Bender knocked her down. At one point, he put the gun down and she grabbed it, but he took it back, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman told police she had to get eight stitches in her left hand from Bender allegedly pushing her down.
Police noted that obvious injuries were observed on both victims.
Bender told police during an interview that he was laying in bed at Penn Highland DuBois when he found a couple pieces of metal, so he broke the window and climbed out onto the roof, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He walked about one mile and found a truck with the keys in it, which he drove back to Ridgway. Bender said he ended up getting the truck stuck in a field.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police confirmed that the vehicle allegedly stolen by Bender had been reported stolen April 9. The vehicle was recovered by state police in Ridgway west of the Montmorenci Road residence, and the AK-47 in a wooded area behind it.
Bender is confined in the Elk County Jail and his bail was denied April 10, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing is set for April 21 at Martin's office.