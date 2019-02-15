JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man faces charges after he allegedly tried to bring marijuana into the Elk County Prison in Ridgway.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Louis Scott Zimmer, 30, of 10 E. Cardott St., Ridgway, was brought into the prison by the Elk County Probation Department on a probation warrant.
According to the affidavit, Zimmer was asked if he had any illegal substances on his person and stated he did not. While being strip searched, a corrections officer allegedly noticed him holding a bag with a leafy substance in it while Zimmer was removing his socks.
According to the affidavit, when asked, Zimmer said the bag contained marijuana. Field testing confirmed the statement.
Zimmer faces felony charges of contraband and criminal attempt — contraband, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.
Following a preliminary arraignment Feb. 14, bail was set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing for Zimmer is scheduled Feb. 27 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin in Johnsonburg.
Zimmer is currently lodged in the Elk County Prison.
