RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been charged after he was reportedly apprehended with heroin and methamphetamine during a March traffic stop.
Daniel Joseph Young, 32, of St. Marys, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, speeding, careless and reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 20.
Ridgway-based state police observed the driver of a 2016 Chevy Malibu reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 948 and conducted a traffic stop March 4. The officer identified Young as the driver, reportedly observing his eyes to be constricted. Young allegedly showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and was arrested.
A search of the vehicle reportedly resulted in the seizure of six stamp bags of heroin and a clear bag of methamphetamine.
Young was transported to Penn Highlands Elk where he underwent a blood draw, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Young’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. May 26 at Jacob’s office.