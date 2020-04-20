RIDGWAY — Ken Thom of Ridgway has been called “a miracle” by many people, and for good reason.
He and his wife, Sue, who own SK Office Supply in Ridgway, have endured more health setbacks than any couple ever should.
It began when Ken had an aortic valve replacement from which he never really recovered years ago, he said, and he had to be put on an ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine and into an induced coma.
“The doctor told me to take him off of ECMO and let him go,” Sue said. “I couldn’t do that.”
Ken was transported via helicopter to Cleveland Clinic, where the doctor also said he wouldn’t make it, Sue said. They experimented with Ken’s case, predicting he would have no brain activity when he woke up. But he did.
“It’s an amazing place,” Ken said of Cleveland Clinic, in particular referencing the therapist who conducted bedside therapy with him regularly.
Being on ECMO caused Ken to develop End Stage Renal Disease, from which he suffers now. He also underwent a double lung transplant at Allegheny General Hospital in 2013.
Ken wrote a “Thank you” letter to the family of the person who donated their lungs to him, he says.
When Ken decided to seek a kidney transplant, Sue wanted to be the donor, but the two weren’t compatible. Their oldest daughter also sought to be his donor but was not a match. Ken has been on recipient the list now for several years.
This won’t stop Sue from helping someone else, though.
“I’m still going to be a donor when they find me a match,” she said.
The testing process took two years, and it was something hard for Ken to watch his wife go through, he says. She slept in the waiting room each day, and told her children to say goodbye to him.
“She didn’t give up on me,” Ken said.
Ken goes to dialysis at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois three days a week.
“Watching these people and seeing what they go through — your heart goes out to them,” Sue said, adding they have both made many friends through Ken’s treatments and those friends are now like family.
“We love to hear people we know have received a transplant,” she said.
Ken has become a motivational speaker of sorts at dialysis, too, trying to give supportive speeches to others.
Part of the Thom’s mission is to bring awareness to organ donation, they said, and spread the word that miracles can very much happen, because Ken is one himself.
The couple also wants to bring light to the workers in the medical field who fought for Ken. Two Cleveland Clinic nurses even traveled to the area for his birthday.
“I’m alive because of God,” Ken said, praising his faith.
“All of the doctors and nurses call him a miracle,” Sue adds.