RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been charged after he was allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana and fentanyl.
Cory Joseph Oknefski, 23, of Ridgway, is charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, speeding and careless driving, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 27.
State police in Ridgway allegedly observed a Black Jeep Laredo driving over the speed limit in Ridgway Township Aug. 24. When a traffic stop was conducted, the officer allegedly smelled burnt marijuana, to which Oknefski responded there was a box and grinder in the center console, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Oknefski was reportedly displaying red eyes and lack of convergence, eyelid and leg tremors.
Police determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance and unable to drive safely. He was transferred to Penn Highlands Elk for a blood draw, which allegedly showed Oknefski had ingested Delta-9 THC and fentanyl.
Oknefski’s preliminary hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25.