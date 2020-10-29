RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been charged after he allegedly struck a man and woman in the face several times.
Hunter J.E. Rooney, 18, of Ridgway, is charged with two counts of simple assault, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited twice for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 18.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department was dispatched to North Broad Street for reports of a domestic incident in progress Oct. 18. Upon arrival, police reported a man was bleeding from the face. It was reported that Rooney allegedly punched him in the face and bit his right arm, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When Rooney was detained and taken outside, he was asked what the bulge on his front left pocket was, to which he said it was his marijuana grinder, and he did not have a valid Pennsylvania marijuana card, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A leafy green substance allegedly tested positive for THC.
It was also reported Rooney punched a woman in the face several times during the incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rooney waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Oct. 21. Bail is set at $10,000.