RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man faces charges after was allegedly caught with drugs during a traffic stop, then swallowed contraband at the police station.
Paul Stephen Iorfido, 38, of Ridgway, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, four misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, careless driving and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office March 10.
Ridgway-based State Police were patrolling South Broad Street when they began following a gold Buick sedan March 7. The vehicle made a series of turns around the same block, then began traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The Buick was traveling south on Monterey Avenue before coming to a “hard stop” past the stop sign in front of the police car.
A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver, Iorfido, appeared to be hiding items in the vehicle prior to police approaching, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was asked if he had any weapons on him, to which he reportedly said he had a pocketknife in his right pocket. As police pulled the knife out, a rolled-up dollar bill with white residue in it also came out.
Police placed the dollar bill and knife on the trunk of the vehicle. During a further search of Iorfido, the dollar bill reportedly went missing from the trunk. Police asked the passenger, identified as Scott Robert Lowe, 43, of Wilcox, to exit the vehicle, which is when an officer allegedly saw a stamp bag of heroin on the passenger’s seat, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Neither Iorfido or Lowe admitted to having the bag of heroin, and both were arrested.
Iorfido, whose pupils were reportedly constricted, reportedly admitted to taking Neurontin, refused a blood draw at Penn Highlands Elk. At the police station, officers asked him to remove his shoes and socks, which is when they allegedly discovered contraband in a plastic bag. A struggle ensued as police tried to retrieve it, then Iorfido allegedly placed the contraband in his mouth and swallowed it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Iorfido’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 8 at Martin’s office.