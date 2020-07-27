JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man is facing several charges after he allegedly trespassed on properties, attempted to break into the homes and was found digging in one of the yards after doing methamphetamine.
Brad Edward Olmstead, 40, of Ridgway, is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of trespassing, two counts of loitering and prowling at night time and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for scattering rubbish, disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise and public drunkeness, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 13.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received word that a man was attempting to enter homes and allegedly breaking into vehicles. One of the victims showed police footage of her security cameras, and the man was identified as Olmstead.
Police responded to the residence of 321 Legion Ave., where the man said his dog started barking at 8:50 p.m., so he looked outside and allegedly saw a man attempting to enter the home. As he opened the door, the man said, “Wrong house” and left, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The dog continued to bark, the man told police, and he then reportedly witnessed the man inside of his truck, taking items out of it. When he confronted him, the suspect allegedly threw a stack of CDs and paper towels at the victim, as well as possessions in the front yard.
Police discovered the wallet, backpack and identification card thrown in the front yard belonged to Olmstead. The backpack allegedly contained a marijuana pipe and six cans of beer, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police were also dispatched to 500 Blaine Ave. July 9 for reports of a man trespassing on the property. The woman said Olmstead was attempting to enter her front door without knocking, and was told to leave. He then just sat on the porch, before allegedly running to the back of the house, turning on the hose and started digging through the owner’s property, according to the affidavit of probable cause. According to the victims, Olmstead told them he was homeless and had done methamphetamine that day.
Police were dispatched to the same residence again, where Olmstead was allegedly on the porch again, banging on the windows and front door. Police asked him what he was doing, to which he reportedly said trying to go to a friend’s house. Olmstead reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that day and being “blacked out.”
Olmstead’s preliminary hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at Martin’s office.