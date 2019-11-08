ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man faces several charges after he allegedly struck his girlfriend inside of a St. Marys’ Sheetz store Oct. 28.
Justin Anthony Dalton, 28, of Ridgway, is charged with resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to charges filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 28.
The City of St. Marys Police Department responded to Sheetz on South Michael Street Oct. 28 for reports of a man who allegedly struck a woman inside the store, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A Sheetz employee reportedly identified Dalton as the person who struck his girlfriend.
Dalton was reportedly observed standing next to the woman when police attempted to arrest him. Dalton allegedly refused to submit, pulling away from the officers, and a struggle followed, requiring police to use physical force, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Once Dalton was under arrest, police spoke with the victim, who confirmed Dalton struck her across the face after smashing the food she was eating. Police reportedly observed redness and swelling under her left eye.
Four witnesses reportedly confirmed that Dalton struck the victim.
Dalton’s preliminary hearing is at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 12 at Jacob’s office.