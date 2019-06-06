RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been charged in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man March 25.
The Ridgway Police Department and Elk County District Attorney’s Office charged Steven Alfredo Steudler, 47, of Ridgway, with a first-degree felony of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Ridgway Police and Ridgway Ambulance Corporation were dispatched to 24 Elk Avenue in the Ridgway Borough in response to reports of an unresponsive 47-year-old man March 25. When police entered apartment B, they found the victim on the floor of his bedroom, showing no signs of life. There was dried blood covering his mouth, nose and hands, as well as the carpet. Steudler was reportedly sitting on the bed in the victim’s bedroom. Police contacted Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio.
Officers reportedly observed and photographed a syringe cap near the victim, and an uncapped syringe on the nightstand, several prescription bottles, a shoebox of Steudler’s items, a syringe cap in the hallway and a belt on the bathroom floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim’s brother and a woman were also reportedly in the apartment at the time. Police discovered it was the victim’s brother who called 911 after he found his brother to be unresponsive. He told police the woman fled the apartment after she discovered he was calling 911. Steudler and the women were reportedly fighting in his brother’s bedroom prior to the call, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with police, the woman reportedly told police they could find Steudler’s cell phones in a laundry basket at the residence. Police discovered evidence of controlled substance drug transactions on one of the devices.
An active probation warrant was in effect for the woman, who was located in a room at the Holiday Inn in St. Marys with Steudler. K9 Nando reportedly detected illegal controlled substances in room 315. Steudler reportedly provided consent for a search, which resulted in police finding syringes, burnt foil, paraphernalia and cut straws. He also acknowledged he had a small amount of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with police April 4, Steudler allegedly told police he provided the victim with methamphetamine in the early morning hours before his death.
On April 24, police received Muccio’s final anatomic diagnosis report. The victim had ingested controlled substances, namely methamphetamine and lorazepam, and died of acute methamphetamine toxicity, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Steudler is confined in the Elk County Jail and will be arraigned on these charges July 1 at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway.