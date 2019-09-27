RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man charged in an undercover drug bust will face his preliminary hearing Oct. 9.
Scott Allen Armanini, 51, of Ridgway, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to documents filed at District Judge James Martin’s office June 4.
The Elk County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s North Central Municipal Drug Task Force conducted an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances being sold above Cully’s Bar on West Main Street in Ridgway by Armanini and Jaret Thomas.
Agents of the Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Liquor Control Enforcement conducted an undercover operation within Cully’s Bar Oct. 11, 2018, where Armanini allegedly told an undercover agent he was able to obtain marijuana, heroin and viagra for sale. Armanini said he would need the money before purchasing marijuana, and the agent provided him with $50.
Thomas, a known drug user in the area, according to the affidavit, was also present in the bar at the time. Agents reportedly observed Armanini providing Thomas with the drug-intended funds. Thomas, who is known to live in an apartment above Cully’s Bar, left and returned, allegedly giving Armanini a bag of marijuana, which was then given to the undercover agent.
Armanini’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Martin’s office Oct. 9.