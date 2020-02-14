RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing felony charges after he allegedly trespassed on a Lincoln Street property in January.
Christopher Michael Miller, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal trespassing and attempting to flee apprehension, both felonies in the third degree, and resisting arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 29.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department said the victim reported Miller was in his 110 Lincoln St. apartment building Jan. 27. Miller had reportedly been given notice, served by an officer Nov. 8, 2019, he was not permitted on the property. Police were also aware of two active warrants for Miller, as he allegedly failed to report to the Elk County Jail after convictions of summary offenses, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police went to the Lincoln Street building, where construction repairs were being done for the victim. Workers reportedly told police Miller showed up there in a “heated manner,” and asked what they were doing with his belongings. Both said when Miller saw police cars arrive out front, he quickly went back inside of the building, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police searched the building with no success. Miller was reportedly observed cutting through yards, crossing South Street and entering 115 Elk Ave. When the door to the residence was finally opened, Miller allegedly attempted to escape, and was taken into custody, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Miller’s preliminary hearing was continued and will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Martin’s office. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.