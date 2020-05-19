JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man has been charged with attempting to choke a woman with her 3-year-old child in the room.
Jason Alan Brown, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 6.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to High Street in response to reports of an altercation May 6. The responding officer reportedly heard screaming and the sound of things breaking within the residence. Brown reportedly was spotted at the top of the stairs, and police reportedly noted a knife on his waist band, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was placed under arrest and when queried, said he had been drinking a lot of vodka.
The woman in the residence said she and Brown got into a verbal argument that escalated, and he allegedly placed his hands around her neck and attempted to choke her, with her two children present. Brown reportedly was saying, “You can’t talk now, can you?” to the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The two children then went to the neighbor’s house to call police. The victim’s 3-year-old child was reportedly in the room during the choking incident.
Police observed broken glass, a broken light bulb and a smashed lamp within the residence, as well as red markings on the victim’s neck, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Brown later told police the woman punched him in the head three times, and denied choking her. Brown also reportedly had scratch marks and a bite mark on his back.
Brown’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Martin’s office. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.