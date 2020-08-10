FORCE — A Ridgway man is facing child endangerment charges after children were allegedly seen running around on the roof of his residence.
Francis Patrick McCarren Jr., 45, of Ridgway, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Ridgway State Police were dispatched to Pine Avenue in Force on July 18 for reports of two small children running around on the roof of a residence. The neighbor was concerned for the children’s safety, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
From the neighbor’s residence, police could reportedly see the children on the second-story roof. They immediately went to that residence and made contact with a woman, who said she and Francis McCarren Sr., 79, were at the store and just returned home. The woman said she was there cleaning for McCarren Sr. and had no involvement with the children, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police July 18, McCarren Sr. said the 6-year-old children belong to his granddaughter, who was at work that day and left him in charge. McCarren Sr. said he left to get groceries and told McCarren Jr. that he and David McCarren were in charge of watching them, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, David McCarren reportedly said McCarren Jr. was in charge.
McCarren Jr. said he went downstairs for a second, and when he returned, the children were gone, according to the affidavit. There is a window upstairs that is loose and that is how they got onto the roof. McCarren Jr. admitted to being in charge of the children during this time, police said.
The defendant’s neighbors said for quite a while, he observed the children running toward the edge of the roof, then back up again, according to the affidavit of probable cause. At one point, the witness said he thought the boy was going to fall off of the roof. The witness’ daughter also took a video of the incident and showed it to police.
McCarren’s preliminary hearing will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 8.