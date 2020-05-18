RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man faces several felony charges, including child pornography, after police reportedly discovered pornographic photos on his cell phone.
Brandon Allen Seabolt, 34, of Ridgway, is charged with corruption of minors and child pornography, both felonies in the third degree; knowingly photographing, filming or depicting a sex act, a felony in the second degree; and sexual abuse of a minor, also a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 5.
Ridgway State Police officers were assisting the Northwest Computer Crime Unit with a search warrant pertaining to an ongoing investigation May 5, when all electronics were reportedly seized from Seabolt’s home on Oknefski Road in Ridgway.
While reviewing Seabolt’s cellphone, police discovered a pornographic photo which was sent from a 16-year-old man. The photo was of the man’s genitals, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Seabolt allegedly admitted to police that he had oral sex with the 16-year-old on multiple occasions.
Seabolt was also charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure in January, for allegedly witnessing the sexual assault of a boy he and another man babysat throughout a two-year period.
Seabolt’s case was held for court at Martin’s office May 13. He is confined in the Elk County Jail, and his bail was denied.