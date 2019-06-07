ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man faces drug charges after police discovered methamphetamine, pills and paraphernalia in his St. Marys apartment last month.
The St. Marys Police Department charged Jerome Michael Dussia Jr., 32, of Ridgway, with a manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver felony, three possession-of-a-controlled-substance misdemeanors, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
SMPD officers were dispatched to 1129 Brusselles Street in St. Marys May 10 on a request to assist the Elk County Sheriff’s Office with evicting the tenants, Nichelle Curley, 21, of Ridgway, and Dussia.
Dussia and Curley were told to gather a few belongings before leaving, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Officers watched as they began collecting items from the bedroom, reportedly observing several empty bags of the type commonly used to store controlled substances on and beside a coffee table. Police also observed a broken glass pipe, a cut straw and a small plastic bag containing four grams of what is suspected to be methamphetamine.
In an attempt to conceal the controlled substance, Dussia grabbed the bag and closed his fist, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police then arrested him.
During a search of Dussia, police reportedly located a crumpled piece of foil with burn marks, commonly used to inhale controlled substances and, in his front right pocket, a stamp bag marked “money bag” with suspected heroin and an unmarked container with 12 Alprazolam pills, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Dussia is confined in the Elk County Jail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. June 25 at the office of District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.
Curley is also charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver felony, three possession of a controlled substance misdemeanors and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is confined in the Elk County Jail, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 25 at the office of District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.