ST MARYS — A Ridgway man is facing seven felony charges after he allegedly stole nearly $900 worth of items from the Walmart Supercenter in St. Marys.
Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 38, of Ridgway, is charged with seven counts of retail theft by taking merchandise, all felonies in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 23.
State police in Ridgway were dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter Sept. 12 for reports of a man identified as Woodrow possibly stealing items. Police spoke with the asset protection assistant manager, who reportedly said Goodrow entered the store Aug. 5, Aug. 8, Aug. 12, Aug. 14, Aug. 15 Aug. 24 and Sept. 4, and left without paying for the items he had, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Goodrow allegedly stole $891.40 worth of items.
Police were provided receipts depicting the precise dates, times and item totals. There are also reportedly multiple clips of security footage showing Goodrow committing these offenses, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Goodrow’s criminal record also indicated five prior offenses.
Goodrow’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 20 at Jacob’s office.