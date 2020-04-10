RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man faces charges after he was reported to have said he would shoot an Elk County judge in the head.
Christopher Michael Miller, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment by lewd or threatening language, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin ‘s office April 6.
The threat against Judge Martin was reported to the Elk County District Attorney’s Office Jan. 30, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The threat was reportedly made by Miller, who was an inmate in the Elk County Jail Jan. 27.
A corrections officer with the jail reportedly said when he entered housing unit C to distribute medications, he witnessed Miller pacing back and forth, holding his legal paperwork. The officer reported that Miller was expressing anger toward Judge Martin and that he was being detained in prison, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer reportedly questioned Miller, asking him if he thought it was “a good idea” to express that anger. Miller reportedly then threatened physical harm to Judge Martin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In reference to Judge Martin, Miller allegedly said he would “blow his head off.”
Miller is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 22.