ST MARYS — A Ridgway man faces drug charges after he was reportedly apprehended transporting methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia from Clearfield into Elk County.
Brian Keith Lucot, 52, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office March 11.
The City of St. Marys Police Department reportedly received information from a confidential informant that Lucot had obtained methamphetamine in the Clearfield area. Once the meth was obtained, Lucot was to be returning to his Ridgway residence, where he allegedly intended to sell it, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Lucot reportedly indicated through text message he was selling meth.
Based on this information, a surveillance detail was assigned to watch Lucot’s residence and he reportedly was observed leaving and heading toward Clearfield March 10, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers stopped Lucot at the intersection of State Route 219 and Brandy Camp Road in Elk County and reportedly determined he was operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Lucot reportedly acknowledged that police would find methamphetamine in the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reportedly seized seven grams of methamphetamine, two stamp bags of heroin, a glass pipe, burnt aluminum foil and a glass tube from Lucot’s vehicle.
Lucot’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 25.